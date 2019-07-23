Automotive Mechanic

Billion Automotive

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Dell Rapids, SD

Job Description:

WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A $3,500 SIGN ON BONUS FOR THIS POSITION!

Billion Automotive in Dell Rapids is currently hiring an Automotive Technician/Mechanic to join our extremely busy team. ALL SKILL LEVELS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY!

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Our Commitment to You:

-Above Average Pay with Competitive, Aggressive Pay Plans

-Paid Time Off

-Competitive Benefits and 401(K) with employer match

-Family-run and family focused organization that has been in business for 84 years

-We pay for ASE certification and have factory provided special tools.

-Opportunity to grow within the organization – we promote from within!

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Experience repairing and diagnosing vehicles

-ASE certification a plus

-Maintain a positive dynamic attitude with the ability to recover quickly from setbacks

-Have tools necessary to perform automotive repairs

-Possess a valid driver’s license and have an acceptable driving record

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16977&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C