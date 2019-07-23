Bilingual Sales Representative

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Do you have a desire to earn up to $120,000/per year or more? Take control of your income. Take risks. Be in charge of your career. If this sounds enticing to you, a career as a Sales Professional with Billion Automotive may be the right choice for you!

Billion Automotive is the largest and most respective auto dealer in the region, and we want the best! What sets a Billion Automotive Sales Professional apart? Confidence, Knowledge, and Enthusiasm.

BILLION AUTOMOTIVE IN SIOUX FALLS IS CURRENTLY HIRING TWO BILINGUAL SALES REPRESENTATIVES TO JOIN OUR BUSY TEAM!

Duties Include, but are not limited to:

• Sales: Practice time management, log everyone you work with, attend all demo drives, perform trade evaluations with customers, utilize checklists for sales, establish and meet personal and team sales goals.

• Merchandising: Assist with making the lot look excellent (keeping rows straight, rotating inventory, filling holes, etc.)

• Sales Support: Building rapport, giving guests undivided attention, excellent vehicle presentation, adhering to requirements in sales process (i.e. showing required videos)

• Customer Enthusiasm: Follow vehicle delivery process according to franchise requirements and dealership requirements, follow up with all customers in a timely manner after sale, follow up with all customers in a timely manner with all guests that have been to dealership but have not purchased yet, develop and maintain lifetime relationships for repeat business

Billion Automotive offers an excellent full benefits package including health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as 401K.

Billion Automotive is a progressive and innovative, family owned dealership, and an EOE.



Job Requirements:

–Sales Experience is STRONGLY preferred (does not need to be automotive sales)

–Must have a valid driver’s license and excellent driving record

–For this position, we are seeking someone bilingual in both English and Spanish.



Contact Information:

Apply on our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=16975&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

Questions? E-mail jobs@billionauto.com

