CNP or PA-C

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, SD

Job Description:

Certified Nurse Practitioner or Certified Physician Assistant. This CNP or PA position will involve working daytime ER, evening Urgent Care and rotation of Saturday morning Urgent Care. Experience in the ER preferred. Come join our team!

Job Requirements:

Contact Information:

Applications are available at MRHS front desk or at www.madisonregionalhealth.org. Send application to: Madison Regional Health System; Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.