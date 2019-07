Construction on New Falls Park Viewing Platforms Complete

Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announced that construction is now complete for the new Falls Park viewing platforms.

The city says visitors will now be able to access the river’s edge with new platforms and pathways. Construction on the project began earlier this year. The city says the project cost about $285,000.

They say minor work will continue.