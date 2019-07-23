FBI Chief Wray Says China Poses a Serious Threat

WASHINGTON (AP) – FBI Director Christopher Wray says China poses a more serious counterintelligence threat to the United States than any other country, including Russia.

Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday the FBI has more than 1,000 investigations involving economic espionage and attempted intellectual property theft. He says nearly all lead back to China.

Wray is appearing on Capitol Hill for an oversight hearing one day before former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on the Russia report. Wray has declined to discuss that report but has spoken in some detail about the threat he says is posed by China.

Justice Department national security officials have brought multiple cases involving Chinese economic espionage in the last year, including one announced this month against a man accused of stealing information from an American locomotive company.