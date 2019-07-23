Financier Jeffrey Epstein Appeals Bail Denial Decision

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers for financier Jeffrey Epstein are appealing a judge’s decision to keep him behind bars until a trial on sex trafficking charges.

The notice of appeal, dated Monday, was publicly filed Tuesday into the Manhattan federal court record.

Epstein wants the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Judge Richard Berman’s conclusion that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Epstein was arrested July 6 on federal charges. Berman cited his extraordinary wealth and overseas connections among the reasons he denied bail. But he said the main reason was the danger his freedom would pose to past victims and potential future ones.

Lawyers for Epstein say he has stayed clean since pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution charges in Florida in 2008 and is being unfairly targeted.