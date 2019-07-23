Hard Hats the Favorite at State “A” Legion Baseball

MITCHELL, SD… The Hard Hats of Rapid City Post 22 will enter Friday’s State “A” Legion Baseball Tournament as the favorite with a 44-13 record. They have won 5 of the last 6 state titles and 42 overall. A deep and talented pitching staff according to Brandon Valley’s Jeremy Van Heel and Renner’s Jack Van Leur are what makes the dynasty tough to beat. But they also have very good pitching as well so it could be a very interesting tournament.