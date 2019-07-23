Harrisburg Wins Wildcard Game Over Brookings, Advances to State Legion Tourney

HARRISBURG, SD… Jacob Just had a pair of RBI singles and Harrisburg advanced to the State “A” Legion Baseball Tournament as a result of an 8-5 win over Brookings in the wildcard game. Harrisburg built an 8-1 lead before Brookings made things interesting. The State Legion Tournament starts on Friday in Mitchell. Head Coach Alex Fink says they have improved steadily throughout the year and are playing their best baseball at the right time.