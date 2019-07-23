Nursing Services

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, SD

Job Description:

Full-time, Part-time, or Temporary RN, LPN, or Medical Assistant position available in Clinic Setting. This position will require a high level of attention to detail and problem solving skills. Must be able to multi-task and work in a fast paced environment. Competitive salary and benefit package.

Contact Information:

Send application/resume to: Madison Regional Health System; ATTN: Human Resources; 323 SW 10th Street, Madison, SD, 57042. Applications available at the facility’s front desk or website www.madisonregionalhealth.org. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.