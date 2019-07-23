Nursing Supervisor

Madison Regional Health System

Job Location:

Madison, South Dakota

Job Description:

Full-time Supervisor in a hospital setting. Five years of experience as a registered nurse required. Supervisor will manage staff in the Medical, Surgical and ER areas. Competitive salary and benefit package. Applications are available at the medical facility’s front desk or www.madisonregionalhealth.org. Send application to: Madison Regional Health System; Attn: Human Resources, 323 SW 10th Street., Madison, SD, 57042. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.