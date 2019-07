Organizers Prep For Weekend Cat Fashion Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a cat lover, a weekend trip to the Denny might need to happen.

The runway for ‘Hot Kitty in The City’ opens 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The cat pageant show continues on Sunday. You can buy tickets at the door.

Admission is $5 for Adults & Children 12 and older, $4 for Seniors, Handicapped & Children under 12, and $12 for a Family up to 6.