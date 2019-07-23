Sioux Falls School District Discussing Changes to School Boundaries

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The education landscape in Sioux Falls is about to change with a new high school and middle school set to open in two years. But what does that mean for where your child will attend?

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher says they don’t know what the new boundaries will look like yet. The groundwork is beginning with a task force this semester.

The school district also plans to hold public meetings at the start of next year to get input from the community.

Dr. Maher says parents should know by this time next year what the boundaries will look like. Until then, he hopes parents understand they’re trying to find the best solution to ease overcrowding.

“We’re a long ways away from anybody being directly impacted but we think the best way to do it is right now so we can react logically and try to curtail some of the emotion that’s sure to follow this conversation,” said Maher.

The new boundaries will take effect when both schools open in the fall of 2021. As for open enrollment, Maher says that depends on the availability at each school. Open enrollment signup for the 2021 school year is December of 2020.