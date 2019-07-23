Teachers Helping Teachers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We all know how expensive back to school supplies can be.

Not only for parents & families, but teachers as well. Teachers often have to use their own funds to stock the classroom.

Which is why, in recent years, a number of current and former teachers have banded together to put on their own sale, or swap. One of those ‘swaps’ happens to be later this week.

Allison Struck, Executive Director of The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation, and former Teacher Peggy Baney stopped by to discuss the upcoming ‘Teacher Swap’ at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.