Brandon Valley Wins 7 on 7 Football Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Brandon Valley Lynx are expecting big things again this year on the gridiron. And Wednesday they proved why by winning the Riggs Rise Above the Region 7 on 7 Football Tournament at the Sanford Sports Complex. It was the Lynx against Roosevelt in the championship game as the Riders took a 12-10 lead at the half on a Brady Dannebring TD pass to Joseph Turary. But that’s when Thomas Scholten took over. He hit Cole Sylliaasen for the go-ahead score and then went deep to Jackson Hilton for what turned out to be the game-winner. Afterwards head coach Chad Garrow and Kurtiss Riggs talked about the importance of tournaments like this with the high school season just a month away.