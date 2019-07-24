Full-Time Title Clerk

Billion Automotive

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Title Clerk to join our Accounting Team!

A Title Clerk handles the legal transfer of documents for the DMV and assists with scanning car deal paperwork.

Duties:

-Process new and used vehicles for registration in the state they will be titled

-Prepare tax and title documents within time frame required by law.

-Submit all legal transfer work to the DMV

-Ensure proper lien notation

-Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications

-Bill all dealer trades and prepare Certificate of Origin

-Maintain a system to verify out of state titles

-Sign over titles for all wholesalers who have paid in full

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-High School Diploma or Equivalent

-Previous office experience preferred

-Valid Driver’s License

-Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=17143&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C