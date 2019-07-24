Harrisburg Glad To Make State Legion Tournament

HARRISBURG, SD… The Harrisburg legion team won the wildcard game Tuesday night 8-5 over Brookings to qualify for the final spot in the State “A” Tournament that starts Friday in Mitchell. Harrisburg will play the host team in the first round. But Alex Fink feels his team is playing it’s best baseball down the stretch and he’s excited they get the chance to play against the state’s best. “It’s awesome, we’re ready to go. I know we play a really good Mitchell team on Friday, but that’s all you can ask for is to go out there and play hard and compete and get after it. This is what you play for…”

Rapid City Post 22 is the favorite to make it 6 state titles in the last 7 years and 43 overall.