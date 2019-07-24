Madison DQ’s Miracle Treat Day Prep

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D – It’s the sweetest day of the year. Dairy Queen’s “Miracle Treat Day” is tomorrow — with at least a dollar from each blizzard sold — going to the “Children’s Miracle Network.

Stores around the country are gearing up for the blizzard blast, but one South Dakota D-Q does it like no other.

The Dairy Queen in Madison sells $40-thousand blizzards a year, which is more than anywhere else in the country. The secret behind the success is the supportive community of Madison.

In South Dakota, people care about their neighbors. If you can help somebody, you wanna help them,” says Madison DQ owner DeLon Mork.

Mork says the children’s miracle network is special because it not only helps children… it helps families as well.

“They treat mom and dad with meals, mileage, lodging, because when your affected with an illness or an injury that could be in the middle of the night.”

Mork knows that the illness of a child takes a toll on the entire family. Because of this, he takes pride that the charity uses 100 percent of what is donated to help local children in the community.

“Madison and the surrounding communities and generous and they love this charity, and they work hard for it 13 years in a row.”

The cause hits Mork close to home. Through his work, he has felt connections to the miracle network children. Mork felt particularly close to one child in particular.

Raymond was born with a heart defect and his parents were told he would not survive child birth.

“Raymond survived child birth. They said he probably won’t live through the day. Raymond lived through the day. and then it was a week, and then it was a month, and pretty soon its Raymond’s first birthday.”

With just $4 dollars, a large impact can be made. The charity is a win win, as the buyer gets a sweet treat, and a child gets the help they can’t live without. Mork says the event isn’t about his Madison store, but instead it’s about the kids. He urges everyone to go to *any dairy queen just to help out the cause.