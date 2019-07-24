Officials Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Community College of Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wednesday was a special day for the former University Center in Sioux Falls.

The ribbon-cutting for the new Community College for Sioux Falls took place today. The University of South Dakota has taken control of the institution.

The re-branded school will target students who want to earn a two-year associate degree and it will still offer courses for South Dakota State University and Dakota State University students.

“What we’re really doing is taking everything that was at the University Center and adding to it that two-year community college mission. So all of the programs that were in place before are still here, they’re still operational, and still great program options for students,” said Vice President Dr. Carmen Simone.

There are also plans to work with local businesses to provide hands=on training for students.