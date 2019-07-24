Olson Loves Challenge of LPGA Major Tournaments

CHASKA, MN… It was less than a year ago that Oxbow, ND native Amy Olson was in position for her first win on the LPGA Tour and it was in a major. She was 1 ahead on the 18th tee box on the final day of the Evian Championship. A double bogey cost her the win, but she played extremely well that week just to be in that final group on Sunday. She’s hoping the same thing happens starting Thursday in France in that same tournament as she tees off with Jessica Korda and Morgan Pressel in the 4th major of the year on the LPGA Tour. Olson loves playing on the big stage on courses that are quite challenging. “I really enjoy major championships. They do play them longer, a lot of times the greens are firmer, the rough is thick and I love that style of golf. It’s a challenge and par is a really good score sometimes and I love that…”