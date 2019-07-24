Senate Confirms Former Delta Executive as FAA Administrator

The Senate has confirmed former Air Force pilot and airline executive Stephen Dickson to lead the Federal Aviation Administration. Dickson overcame Democratic opposition and claims he mistreated a whistleblower during his tenure at Delta Air Lines.

Dickson was confirmed by a 52-40 vote that broke along party lines.

Dickson appeared to be cruising toward confirmation until Democrats on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee learned of his involvement in a whistleblower case while at Delta.

An experienced pilot who raised safety concerns to Dickson and another executive claimed that as retaliation, Delta ordered her to go through a psychiatric exam.

The FAA has been without a confirmed administrator since January 2018. It’s been led since then by an acting chief, former American Airlines pilot Daniel Elwell.