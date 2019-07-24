Taryn Christion Signs With Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, TX… The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move Wednesday, cutting WR Alan Hurns and replacing him with Dak Prescott’s potential backup. That would be former Roosevelt and SDSU signal-caller Taryn Christion. He flew to Dallas last Tuesday and worked out with the team Wednesday making a very positive impression. Christion, who is the Jacks all-time leader in most QB categories, will join the Cowboys for camp beginning on Saturday. He previously had spent time with the Seattle Seahawks but was released. He also worked out for the Arizona Cardinals. Christion led the SDSU program to new heights, twice making the F-C-S semi-finals. His 2 favorite wide receivers are both playing professionally: Dallas Goedert with the Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) and Jake Wieneke with the Montreal Alouettes (CFL).