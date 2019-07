Tonight: Downtown Sioux Falls’ Arc of Dreams Dedication Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Arc of Dreams is getting a grand welcome to downtown Sioux Falls.

Officials are holding a dedication party tonight at 7:30 in the Raven parking lot. They’ll have food trucks, craft beer, SDSU ice cream.

They’re also going to light up the Arc of Dreams with a ceremony at 9:15 with the lights being on until midnight.

The Arc of Dreams is expected to be lit every night of the year from sundown to midnight.