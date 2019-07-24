U.S. Marshals Service Arrested California Murder Suspect in Pierre

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, S.D. – A California murder suspect is behind bars in Pierre.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 32-year-old Adam Renfroe Wednesday morning at a home on East Dakota Avenue in Pierre.

Renfroe is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco. Authorities say Renfroe and Robert Brown, are both wanted for murder.

It’s unclear if the two men traveled together.

Brown has not been located at this time.