Asphalt Maintenance Laborer

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Hourly, Full-Time / Seasonal

Summary/Requirements:

We are looking for career-minded individuals. Position will require physical involvement in pavement maintenance. Experience in the application of crack filling, routing cracks, sealcoating, patching, paving, shoveling, brooming, blowing, and raking related to pavement maintenance is preferred but not required.

Experience:

* General Labor: Not Required

* Asphalt Maintenance: Not Required

* Must have reliable transportation to and from work

* Driver’s License: Required

Benefits:

* Health Insurance

* 401K

* Dental

* Vision

* AFLAC

Job Requirements:

* Ability to work in a variety of weather conditions including heat, cold, wind, rain, and dusty environments

* Be willing to work long hours and weekends when necessary

* Be able to work overtime when required

* Must have strong work ethic

* Ability to work in a team setting

* Ability to communicate with supervisors, co-workers, contractors and the general public in a courteous, professional manner at all times

* Ensure a safe work environment in compliance with all safety policies and procedures

* Must be 18 years of age to apply

A VALID SOUTH DAKOTA DRIVER’S LICENSE IS MANDATORY

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.sealprospaving.com/careers/