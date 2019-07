Authorities Searching for Escaped State Prison Inmate

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – State prison officials are looking for an escaped inmate.

They say Arvis Lewis did not return to the Yankton Community Work Center on Wednesday. Lewis is 33-years-old and Native American. He’s described as 6’3″ and weighs about 225 pounds.

Lewis is serving a nine-year sentence for a drug conviction out of Robert’s County.