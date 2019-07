Blue Rock to Host Battle of the Bartenders Benefitting LifeScape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – LifeScape has partnered with the Blue Rock Bar and Grill to promote a Battle of the Bartenders to benefit LifeScape.

Kim Haiar with LifeScape and Julie Coleman with Blue Rock join us in the KDLT Kitchen with more on the event.