Central Plains Regional In Sioux Falls Adds Incentive For State Legion Tournament

Champion Will Play For Trip To World Series On Home Soil

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota Legion State A Baseball Tournament begins tomorrow in Mitchell, and this year there’s an added bonus to winning the state title for the eight teams in the field.

The chance to play in the Central Plains Regional on home soil.

Sioux Falls and Harmodon Park will play host to the American Legion Central Plains Regional Tournament from August 7th through the 11th. Which means the winner of the state tournament will get to play for a trip to the Legion World Series in their own backyard.

The State Tournament starts tomorrow at 10 AM with defending champion Rapid City Post 22 against Yankton followed by Pierre and Renner at about 12:30 PM. In the evening Brandon Valley faces Harrisburg at 5:00 PM followed by host Mitchell and Harrisburg.

The double-elimination tournament runs through the weekend and concludes with the championship on Tuesday.