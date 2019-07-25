City Departments Beating the Heat with Fire Hydrant Parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fire hydrants are usually in place to help put out fires but in one Sioux Falls neighborhood on Thursday, they were part of some summertime fun.

At Jefferson Park, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hosted a Hydrant Party.

They pulled out all the stops to help people cool down from opening up the hydrants, to bringing water guns, and fire hoses. Thursday’s part was the third one this summer and organizers say the previous two were a big hit.

“People have loved them, we’ve had great turnouts, hundreds of people have come to the last two and it’s just really good to get these neighborhoods involved and have us come to them rather than they come to us, to our facilities. So, it’s been a great turnout, well received and we’re looking forward to building it in the future,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Chad Quissell.

Next week’s Hydrant Party will be Thursday at Lincoln High School from one to three.