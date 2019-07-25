Dakota Wesleyan’s National Champion Kamber Lamer Transferring To USD

Tri-Valley Alum Will Compete In 2020 Outdoor Season

VERMILLION, S.D. — After winning a pair of NAIA National Championships at Dakota Wesleyan, Tri-Valley alum Kamber Lamer will try to do it at the Division One Level.

The announcement coming today via USD’s that she will transfer in as a graduate student and is eligible to compete in the 2020 outdoor track season. Lamer won the NAIA Heptathlon indoor and outdoor national championships last year. She will compete in that and other multi sport events for the Coyotes next spring.