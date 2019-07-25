Miracle Treat Day: Helping Families in Need One Blizzard at a Time

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. – Miracle Treat Day. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Miracle Network.

The organization helps families through the difficulties that arise from medical procedures. You have the opportunity to help children and families in need, and satisfy a sweet tooth in the process.

Dairy Queen’s across the nation are participating in the big day. For each blizzard you buy, a portion of the funds goes directly to CMN. The Dairy Queen in Madison goes all out every year. In fact, they make the most blizzards on this day in the entire United States.

We talked this morning on how important CMN is to families in need, and just what makes the Madison Dairy Queen so special.