Lowe’s Issues Nationwide Recall for Fire Causing Table Saws

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



More than 250,000 table saws sold exclusively at Lowe’s are being recalled due to potential fire hazard.

The recall involves Porter-Cable 10-inch table saws. The table saws were sold at Lowe’s stores nationwide between June 2016 and September 2018.

According to the recall, the company has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. One consumer reported smoke damage to their home. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.