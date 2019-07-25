Man Rescued During Storm After Falling into Badlands Ravine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Crews working in a storm have rescued a 23-year-old man who fell into a ravine and became wedged between rocks in southwestern South Dakota.

Pennington County authorities say the man stared walking after his vehicle became disabled and fell into the ravine at Sheep Mountain Overlook in Badlands National Park Wednesday night. He was rescued about three hours later as crews executed a rope rescue in rough terrain during a thunderstorm.

The man was able to call 911. He had fallen up to 200 feet down a rock crevice and was wedged between two rocks.

Dispatchers were able to locate his coordinates. Law enforcement lost contact with the man as rains and wind picked up, but a rescuer was able to hear the man’s cries for help during the storm.