Minnesota Semi vs Train Accident Causes Significant Damage

PIPESTONE COUNTY, M.N. – A semi vs train accident in Pipestone County, Minnesota left behind some considerable damage.

The crash accident took place Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the semi did not yield at the crossing and was struck by the train.

The train and the tracks received moderate damage. The semi and the tractor-trailer it was pulling received significant damage.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He was also cited for failing to yield.