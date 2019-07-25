SFPD Plan Community Meeting to Discuss Multiple Recent Shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say they’ve had a lot of reports of gunfire in the northeast part of the city as of late and are planning to answer any questions residents in that area might have.

Officers are organizing a town hall meeting for 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Kenny Anderson Community Center. The meeting is scheduled for one hour but police will stay longer to answer as many questions as possible.

Community Resource Officers, Lieutenants, and Detectives will be at the meeting.