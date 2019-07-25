Tomorrow: Cops on Donut Shops Fundraiser Benefitting Special Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We all know the jobe about police officers and their love for donuts. Well, the two will come together in Sioux Falls for the first-ever Cops on Donut Shops event on Friday.

The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota. The event runs from 6 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Friday, and Sioux Falls Police will be hanging out on the roof of Flyby Donuts on East 10th Street.

Those who donate will be eligible for prizes, like free donuts. The event will also include superheroes and villains!