USD’s Chris Nilsen Eyes This Weekend’s USA National Track & Field Championships

Competes Saturday in Des Moines at 2 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. — It’s going to be a big weekend for South Dakota track star Chris Nilsen as he heads to the United States National Track & Field Meet in Des Moines to compete in the pole vault.

After finishing third in 2017 and runner up last year, Nilsen goes into this year’s meet with plenty of momentum. Less than a month ago he defeated the world’s top ranked pole vaulter, Mondo Duplantis, for the NCAA Division One Championship, and back in April he beat the reigning National Champion Sam Kendricks at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

The challenge is trying to get that kind of peak performance twice in a year to be one of the top four that qualifies for the world championship team.

Nilsen competes at 2 PM on Saturday. The event will be televised live on KDLT from 3-5 PM.