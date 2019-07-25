Vikings Preparing For First Full Squad Practice Of Training Camp

Check Out KDLT Tomorrow For Reports From Eagan

EAGAN, MN — Football season begins in earnest tomorrow as the Minnesota Vikings report to training camp.

Rookies and other select players have been practicing in Eagan since Tuesday and tomorrow will be the first full squad practices. KDLT Sports’ Zach Borg will be there with reports tomorrow at 5, 6 and 10.

Training camp isn’t exactly the highlight of any player’s season, but quarterback Kirk Cousins knows how important it is to the bigger picture.