Authorities Release Names in Fatal I-90 Crash Near Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old Minnesota woman on Tuesday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Brooke Thompson of Luverne, Minnesota, received fatal injuries in the crash.

Authorities say a box truck driven by 34-year-old Nicholas Floyd struck a GMC Terrain, driven by 57-year-old Melissa Edmundson, on I-90 Tuesday morning. The truck then swerved into the driving lane and back into the passing lane rear-ending the Jeep Cherokee, driven by Thompson, before striking a fourth vehicle. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edmundson received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Floyd received no injuries but the passenger, 34-year-old Anell Knudson, received minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The driver of the fourth vehicle involved received no injuries in the crash.

Authorities say charges are pending against Floyd.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY

