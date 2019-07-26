Brookings Restaurant Installs Pheasant Sculpture Once Again

BROOKINGS, S.D. – After decades without it, a Brookings restaurant is sporting a mascot once again.

A big pheasant sculpture was hoisted on top of the Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday. It had one on top of it when it first opened The Pheasant Cafe in 1949 but the pheasant wasn’t there when Michael Johnson’s grandparents bought the place in 1966.

His grandpa always wanted to put one back up, so for the restaurants’ 70th anniversary Michael and his grandma surprised him by putting up a new pheasant.

Dozens of community members gathered Wednesday for its welcome back party.