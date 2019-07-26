Cops on Donut Shops Event Supporting Special Olympics South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police were all over a donut shop on Friday, for a good cause.

It’s part of a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Dakota called Cops on Donut Shops. Officers spent much of the day on the top of Flyboy Donuts on East 10th Street.

The event is organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Money raised will go toward supported the 2,500 Special Olympic athletes across the state.

“I’ve been doing Law Enforcement Torch Run since I’ve been a cop for the last five years. I’ve run in the actual torch run for the summer games for three of those five years and it’s my favorite organization to donate my time to so it’s a great cause,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Patrick Bumann.

Those who stopped by for a donut also received prizes like free donuts and coffee.