Game Fish and Parks Warns Boaters to Beware of Zebra Mussel Decontamination Regulations

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD— The zebra mussel infestation continues to spread in lakes across South Dakota, forcing Game Fish & Parks to crack down and implement regulations to stop it.

“Once they get into a water body, they have pretty strong impacts on the system,” said B.J. Schall, Game Fish & Parks fisheries biologist.

The GFP Commission held an emergency meeting this week, where they approved “Lake Sharpe” and “Lake Francis Case” as zebra mussel containment waters.

Meaning boaters now have to be aware of what is known as aquatic invasive species (AIS) decontamination rules in those lakes.

“It is required by law pull any boat plug or open any valve and anything like that to allow all water to drain out of your boat. And we want to remind boaters that they need to leave those plugs out until they get to the next boat ramp,” said Schall.

GFP officials say boaters will need to wash down their boat with hot water, in order to kill the mussels.

There are also decontamination rules for anglers.

“If you are fishing in a lake and you have live bait that’s been in that water you have to dump the bait onshore,” said Schall. “If they can dry their equipment or hot rinse their equipment that’s going to help prevent zebra mussel from being moved to the next water body.”

GFP officials say these AIS rules will last at least three months.

After that period, the commission will meet again to determine new rules for the lakes.

But, right now, they say education is their best weapon against the infestation.

“We don’t have a great way of eructating or control them once they get into a system,” said Schall. “Education to the public and making sure that the public is following AIS regulations is very important to AIS control and slowing the spread from where they’re currently located.”

Game Fish and Parks officials say not following the rules can result in an $87 fine.