KDLT AT VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP-Expectations Don’t Change For Vikings Or Augustana Alum CJ Ham

Minnesota Holds First Full Squad Practice

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



EAGAN, MN. — One year ago it was impossible not to marvel at the Minnesota Vikings new training camp home, TCO Performance Center, as well as the collection of talent on the roster that had everyone talking Super Bowl.

One year later a little of the shine is off this building and a lot of shine came off the team after going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs.

But despite not having a whole lot of national buzz this year, the 2019 Vikings still have the same expectation.

“I mean we hitting the ground running. There’s really no time for acclimation or anything like that. I think we’re all professionals and understand what this time of year means. We got to get to it and we got to be great from the go.” Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr says.

“You know I hear it but I don’t really try to use it to my advantage. Perception is what it is. The only way you change perception is by proving it.” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer says.

One of the few success stories from the 2018 season is the continued rise of Augustana alum CJ Ham. In just three years he’s gone from an undrafted rookie free agent on the practice squad to the team’s starting fullback.

And it’s remembering those roots that keeps him driving.

“I still have that same mindest. In this business you got to be careful. You got to be careful of being comfortable because as soon as you get comfortable something bad happens. So just having that same beginners mentality and making sure I earn my spot.” Ham says.

And of course CJ isn’t the only Viking with South Dakota ties. You have quite the contrast on the offensive line where there’s the longtime stalwart at tackle from Parkston, Riley Reiff, and then the newcomer from South Dakota State, Tiano Pupungatoa, trying to make the team the same way CJ did, as an undrafted free agent.

We’ll have more on them and the rest of the Vikings coming up tonight in KDLT Sports.