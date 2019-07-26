KDLT AT VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP-Minnesota Hopes Patience With Proven Core Brings Them Back To Championship Form

Vikings Keep Continuity....For Now

EAGAN, MN — In the win-now NFL patience is a virtue.

And so is talent.

Which is why the Minnesota Vikings didn’t make drastic changes to their roster despite falling well short of Super Bowl expectations last year, believing that a second season under Kirk Cousins, combined with the continuity of a core group that’s played together for several years, will get them back to their championship form.

“It does help. You know we’ve had some time together, we’ve had some time to grow, and going into training camp you want to keep that mindset as far as growing and going in the right direction.” Vikings WR Stefon Diggs says.

“You know, perception is what it is. The only way you change perception is by proving it.” Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer says.

What changes the Vikings made were primarily on the offensive line highlighted by the first round selection of Garrett Bradbury to be the center out of North Carolina State. Along with the return of Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator the team also brought in former Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak in an effort to balance the offense and get more production out of the rushing game, which was second to last in the NFL last season at 93 yards per game.

“I don’t know if it is necessarily confidence, I think it’s more so just that you know the guys, you have familiarity with them. In this league nowadays you have got to have the rookies step up and a lot of those guys will be a big part of our success.” Vikings WR Adam Thielen says.

“We have the right people in this organization and on this team. And the coaches that we added, the players that we added, they’re only going to make us better.” Vikings RB CJ Ham says.

If they can find that balance it should greatly aid a defense that allowed the fourth fewest yards per game.

“Yeah I think that’s something we’ve been doing for a while, trying to keep the core guys. We hitting the ground running. There’s really no time for acclimation or anything like that. We’re all professionals, we understand what this time of the year means.” Vikings LB Anthony Barr says.

Whether training camp lays the foundation for success will ultimately be judged on how they perform in 16 regular season games.

But one thing is clear-if they fail to live up to expectations again, it’s likely that they’re going to look a lot different when they report to training camp in 2020.