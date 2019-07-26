KDLT AT VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP-Vikings Keep The Band Together As SDSU Alum Seeks To Work His Way In

Former Jackrabbit Tiano Pupungatoa Signed As A Rookie Free Agent

EAGAN, MN. — Despite falling well short of their Super Bowl expectations in 2018, the Minnesota Viking organization didn’t make sweeping changes and kept the core of the team intact. The players will look to justify that confidence by showing that keeping continuity will lead them to the places they thought they’d go in last season.

Several of those core Vikings were undrafted rookie free agents who worked their way into the rotation. Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit All-American Tiano Pupungatoa is hoping to follow the trail set by Adam Thielen and CJ Ham and make the team.

