Madison Dairy Queen Sells More Than 40K Blizzards on Miracle Treat Day

MADISON, S.D. – Madison has a history of selling the most blizzards on Miracle Treat Day than any other Dairy Queen in the country.

All of the sales have been tallied and this year’s Miracle Treat Day total comes to 44,061, surpassing the owner’s goal of 40,000. Miracle Treat Day is a charitable partnership were all proceeds from blizzards sold go to the Children’s Miracle Network.