Organizers Prepare for 2nd Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Thousands of chislic lovers will flood the town the Freeman on Saturday for the 2nd annual South Dakota Chislic Festival.

Organizers say they’ve learned quite a bit in the year since the inaugural event. For one, people around here really love their chislic.

Organizers only expected a couple thousand visitors last year and ended up with nearly 10,000. This year, they’ve expanded their vendors from roughly a dozen to more than 50.

Organizers say they will have five different types of chislic for people to try and more than 10 times the chislic from last year.

“Last year, we did that planning process in a month. Now this year, we had a year, so I think everyone will see at least a marked difference. I can’t guarantee success but an improvement from last year,” said Founder Joshua Hofer.

Due to last year’s turnout, the festival has moved to the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.