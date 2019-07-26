Police Search for Dog After Two People Bit

Sioux Falls Police are actively searching for a dog, seen running in the 900 block of North Irene Place. The stray dog was described as a male black pit bull type dog with a white diamond on its chest.

The dog had been running Wednesday evening in the 900 block of North Irene Place, which is part of the Country View mobile home community near North Marion Road and West Madison Street. Police say the stray dog ran up to another dog that was on a leash and the two dogs started to fight. The owner of the leashed dog was bitten when he tried to separate the dogs. Another woman was bitten as she tried to help. The stray dog was not wearing a collar and it did not have cropped ears. The dog ran off towards the west after the interaction.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in the incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.