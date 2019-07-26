Sanford International Champion Steve Stricker to Appear at Austad’s Golf

2020 Ryder Cup Captain will host autograph, photo session

As the second annual Sanford International PGA TOUR nears, we’re hearing more about who will be coming to Sioux Falls to not only play in the tournament, but also be here ahead of time to generate excitement about the event and the big names you’ll have a chance to get out and see play, firsthand.

The latest – Steve Stricker, the inaugural Sanford International champion, will host an autograph and photo session from 2:30 – 4 p.m. on August 5 at Austad’s Golf in Sioux Falls. He’ll be here to sign autographs, take photos and visit with fans. The appearance is free and open to the public.

Stricker won the inaugural Sanford International for his third PGA TOUR Champions title in 2018, closing with a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory. Stricker will serve as the United States Team Captain for the Ryder Cup played September 22-27, 2020 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

For those wanting tickets, they are currently on sale at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10. Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is also still open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events and you can choose from more than 20 different committees.

The event is scheduled throughout the week of September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, and features a $1.8 million purse.