Sioux Falls Fire Rescues Inducts New Truck with Helping Hands

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Sioux Falls Fire Rescue got a helping hand… bringing in their newest response vehicle today.

Neighborhood kids, firefighters and their families pushed this heavy rescue fire truck into station 5 and this fire truck is a little different from the others in Sioux Falls. Officials say it includes all of the specialty equipment they need to respond to incidents like water rescues and building collapses. Before, they needed another truck and trailer to bring the equipment.

Firefighters say the truck is a big attention-getter for the kids.

“It’s good to see the smiles on their face. A lot of the kids you saw here were children of firefighters that actually ride this truck, so that’s always fun,” said Adam Frick, a firefighter on Rescue 5.

The truck also received a blessing, with is an induction ritual that dates back to when horse drawn engines were used.