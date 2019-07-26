Teachers Swap Meet Makes Classroom Shopping Easy

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s still July and kids are soaking up the last few weeks of summer. Teachers, however, are already gearing up.

Teachers are passionate, but keeping the classroom stocked and become a financial burden.

“There are a lot of things that just add up over the course of when you are thinking, you know, I need this and this, and it can add up pretty quickly, without you even realizing it,” says first time teacher Niki Nelson.

That is where Teacher Swap Meet comes in.

Teacher Swap Meet is a win-win. Veteran teachers get more room in their homes, and new teachers get discounted prices. Books, decorations, and even toys… all ready for a new classroom to call home.

It’s a motto of “teachers helping teachers”… and those who participate try to make it a reality.

“I’m working on getting rid of all my treasures, and giving them to new teachers who are starting off, and letting them to go onto the next generation and bless those children who get to use them at that time,” says recently retired teacher Tina Lippert.

But, it’s about more than just school supplies.

“It’s so wonderful because you get to meet so many more teachers that give you advice and they’ve been there and done that, and they just want to see you succeed, so that’s really awesome,” says Nelson.

An ongoing lesson that extends well beyond the classroom.